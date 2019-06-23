Some football fans were shocked during today’s Women’s World Cup knockout clash between England and Cameroon, this England star appeared to be spat on.

In the early stages of today’s Round of 16 clash between England and Cameroon some fans were shocked by this incident, just minutes before England’s opener through Steph Houghton, Cameroon Augustine Ejangue appeared to spit on England star Toni Duggan.

Duggan seemed livid at the referee’s decision to ignore the controversial moment, fans also couldn’t believe that VAR failed to spot the incident and some fans flocked to social media to express their disgust at the action.

Check out a video of the incident below:

HT #Eng 2-0 #CMR

Decent first half for the #Lionesses, but should #CMR even have 11 on the pitch after the ridiculous time wasting, an elbow to the face of @lilkeets, and this disgusting act against @toniduggan #FIFAWWC

Gonna be a fiery second half I reckon! pic.twitter.com/iNRHMS6tkN — ??????? ? Glenn the Foxile ? ?? (@gloriousglenn) June 23, 2019

Check out some reaction to the incident below:

Pretty disgusting how these Cameroon women are behaving, elbows and spitting? ? karma is a bitch , c,mon England #Lionesses #englandwomen — Anthony Mchale (@anthony22mchale) June 23, 2019

Mad how Cameroon still have 11 players on the pitch. Augustine Ejangue spitting on Toni Duggan and the Yvonne Leuko elbow on Nikita Parris. Wtf is VAR for? #ENGCMR #FIFAWWC — Janaarthanan N (@Jengaa_N) June 23, 2019

They clearly don’t understand the offside rule. Ellen White was blatantly onside. Move on. Cameroon players have been an absolute disgrace!, Elbow, Spitting. Awful — JB (@JBxIxx) June 23, 2019

Cameroon have been an absolute disgrace in this game, elbows l, spitting and now to call a decision to give an English goal as racism by uefa is laughable. #ENGCMR #WomensWorldCup #France2019 — Ryan Hall (@RJSHALL) June 23, 2019

The behaviour of the #Cameroon is embarrassing them and women's football with the eyes of the world on them. Elbowing, spitting and refusing to play. Ref has got every decision right. #WomensWorldCup #England #bbcfootball — Joe Baker (@BakerJoe21) June 23, 2019

HT 2-0. Cameroon should be down to 9 players too if VAR was actually any good. Elbows are red cards

Spitting at/on an opponent is a red card. — __ (@tocfcws) June 23, 2019

Some viewers pointed out that the spitting could have been accidental:

Her arm was extended, sure, but it doesn’t make it any less disgusting. Just putting that out there. — Adnan Riaz (@AdnanRiaz9) June 23, 2019

Upon reviewing the footage I think it was arm-to-spit, not the other way round. Duggan’s arm was extended outside her natural silhouette, no foul. — Ellis Turner (@elbear29) June 23, 2019

It was an accident. No intention at all — ANDY (@ANDYC7575) June 23, 2019

If the spitting incident wasn’t controversial enough, one of Cameroon’s players also seemed to knock the referee over during the tie:

Jesus Christ, the unprofessionalism of some of these Cameroon players is laughable: spitting, elbowing and even taking their frustrations out on the officials. ???? pic.twitter.com/QvLXvHLkKA — ?.? ??????? (@passitin) June 23, 2019

Phil Neville’s side will be glad to see the back of this game, the Lionesses are no doubt shocked by some of the behaviour that has been on display from Cameroon’s Women’s team today.