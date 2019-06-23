Menu

‘Disgusting’ – These fans react to Cameroon player spitting on England Women’s star

England National Team
Posted by

Some football fans were shocked during today’s Women’s World Cup knockout clash between England and Cameroon, this England star appeared to be spat on.

In the early stages of today’s Round of 16 clash between England and Cameroon some fans were shocked by this incident, just minutes before England’s opener through Steph Houghton, Cameroon Augustine Ejangue appeared to spit on England star Toni Duggan.

Duggan seemed livid at the referee’s decision to ignore the controversial moment, fans also couldn’t believe that VAR failed to spot the incident and some fans flocked to social media to express their disgust at the action.

Check out a video of the incident below:

Check out some reaction to the incident below:

Some viewers pointed out that the spitting could have been accidental:

If the spitting incident wasn’t controversial enough, one of Cameroon’s players also seemed to knock the referee over during the tie:

Phil Neville’s side will be glad to see the back of this game, the Lionesses are no doubt shocked by some of the behaviour that has been on display from Cameroon’s Women’s team today.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Toni Duggan