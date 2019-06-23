Manchester United have been given a major helping hand by Chelsea in terms of sealing the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

That’s because the Denmark international’s hopes of a move to Real Madrid look to have been dashed by the Spanish giants signing Eden Hazard from the Blues this summer.

And, according to the Daily Mirror, Eriksen is now setting his sights on a move to either Man Utd or Juventus this summer as an alternative, though Spurs have set an asking price of £100million for their star creative player.

United could do with a quality attacker like Eriksen in their squad, providing that link between midfield and the forwards, especially as Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is in some doubt.

The Mirror note that the France international is on Real Madrid’s radar, and many MUFC fans would surely see Eriksen as an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

The former Ajax man has been a consistently world class performer for Tottenham down the years and perhaps seems more suited to United’s style of play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than Pogba does, with the 26-year-old still to really settle in this squad.