One of Africa’s greatest players of all time has hinted that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah should ditch Merseyside and move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

According to the Liverpool Echo, African great Samuel Eto’o has urged Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona, the prolific Cameroonian spoke about Salah following Egypt’s 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations clash.

Eto’o criticised Egypt’s style of play and the star – who is still hitting the back of the net at 38 years of age for Qatar SC, believes that Salah’s international teammates need to be doing more to support the star.

During Friday night’s victory for the Pharaohs, Salah was essentially marked out of the game and kept quiet by Zimbabwe, Salah was isolated from Egypt’s attackers and the ace wasn’t really involved in any key moments of the game.

Eto’o was critical of Egypt’s performance, the former Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton striker believes that the hosts could be undone if they don’t change their ways soon:

“If Egypt keep performing this way they will suffer in the upcoming games,”

“The Egyptian national team suffered, especially in attack, as Salah was always far from the strikers and that’s why he wasn’t very present during the game.

“Everyone was passing the ball to Salah; the team has to start playing as a unit which wasn’t the case.”

According to BBC Sport, Real Madrid have previously been linked with a move for the Egyptian ace, but Eto’o who played for both Madrid and their rivals Barcelona, suggested that the Camp Nou would be a ‘better fit’ for the 27-year-old:

“Barcelona would be a better fit.”

“Real gave me the opportunity to leave Africa but I know Barcelona’s style and I think it would be better for him.”

“If he has the chance to play in the best league of the world, which is the Spanish one, he has to sign for Barcelona.”

“Mo has everything to be one of the best players in the world.”

Salah has silenced his critics and established himself as one of the best players in the world following his decision to return to England with Liverpool, the forward has scored an impressive 54 goals in 74 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

The wide forward’s sensational performances have led to him picking up the Premier League’s Golden Boot award in successive seasons.