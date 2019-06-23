Derby make major effort to block Frank Lampard Chelsea move

Derby County have reportedly made a big move to try to block Frank Lampard’s potential switch to become Chelsea manager this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Rams owner Mel Morris is prepared to give Lampard a huge pay rise worth roughly £10million over the course of four years.

Lampard shone in his first season in management, taking Derby to the Championship playoff final, where they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

The former England international is one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players and has been surprisingly linked as their replacement for Maurizio Sarri after his move to Juventus.

But it seems Derby are determined to keep hold of the 41-year-old, so it remains to be seen if his head can be turned by this offer as reported by the Daily Star.

Chelsea fans will hope his loyalty to the Blues can win him over and tempt him back to Stamford Bridge after his departure at the end of the 2013/14 season.