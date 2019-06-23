Agent holds talks with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham as he tips client for €60million transfer

The agent of Jean-Philippe Gbamin says he has held talks with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham about a possible transfer for his client.

The highly-rated Mainz defender, who can also play in midfield, is surely soon capable of getting himself a big move, with Liverpool apparently looking at him before signing Fabinho last summer, according to his representative Bernard Collignon.

Collignon feels Gbamin is worth around €60million, but actually feels the player’s versatility has hurt him so far as he’s not a top priority target for any of the clubs he’s spoken with.

The 23-year-old could no doubt have been a decent squad player for Liverpool, but they may well feel they’ve landed a better option in Fabinho, who is more of a defensive midfield specialist.

It is unclear from Collignon’s interview with Fussball Transfers if LFC are still interested, but he says Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton could also be options for the Ivory Coast international.

“In January 2018 Klopp called Mainz and wanted to commit him as a centre-back, who also helps out in midfield. But Mainz did not want to let him go in the middle of the relegation battle. In the summer, Liverpool signed on to Fabinho,” Collignon told Fussball Transfers.

“I had meetings with Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and many other clubs. He is in their shortlist. However, not as a top candidate, because his exact position is unclear.

“In my opinion he is a player worth 60 million euros. It’s time for him to play as a centre-back. There he would be a top player in all four major leagues and would make a great career.”

If Gbamin does end up playing centre-back in the long run, then it seems likely Arsenal could be a good destination for him as they so desperately need a long-term replacement for Laurent Koscielny and an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi.

Tottenham’s situation is not as urgent, but Spurs could be a tempting destination for the player due to their frequent appearances in the Champions League and superb progress made under Mauricio Pochettino.