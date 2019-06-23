Deal CLOSE: €120m Man United transfer target Antoine Griezmann to join new club on July 1st after major development

Atletico Madrid star and Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann is reportedly looking set for an imminent transfer.

Unfortunately for Red Devils fans, it looks like it’s Barcelona who will snap him up when his release clause drops to €120million on July 1st, according to Spanish source Diario Gol.

Griezmann has long been linked with Man Utd and would have made an ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez, with a recent report claiming a move to Old Trafford this summer could still be on the cards.

However, it now looks like Griezmann will be on his way to Barca, which makes sense as they also need attacking reinforcements to help them end their recent Champions League woes.

The France international is one of the best players in the world and seems an ideal long-term replacement for Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp.

The 28-year-old announced earlier in the summer that he would be leaving Atletico in this transfer window, and it seems inevitable now that he could be a Barcelona player within the next week.

United, meanwhile, have been linked with other top attacking players like Jadon Sancho, Nicolas Pepe and Philippe Coutinho.