Manchester United are reportedly ready to accept an Inter Milan swap deal for Romelu Lukaku that would see them land the transfer of Mauro Icardi this summer.

The Argentina international has been a prolific performer in his time in Serie A, twice finishing as the league’s top scorer and winning their version of the golden boot.

Icardi’s form dipped a little in 2018/19, but he remains a top talent who could strengthen this United squad, and the Express report that the Red Devils are interested in him.

It remains to be seen if everyone involved can agree to the deal, with exchanges such as this not actually that common, despite plenty of transfer rumours throughout each year that suggest they could happen.

Still, if Lukaku were to move to Inter, United would surely need a replacement, and Icardi could be the easiest option for them in that department.

Top strikers are hard to come by and could distract MUFC from working on much-needed signings in midfield and defence this summer, so they could welcome the opportunity to simply snap up Icardi as part of the Lukaku deal.