Video: “Frank, take the job” – Didier Drogba and Rio Ferdinand discuss Frank Lampard returning to Chelsea

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba asked Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand for his thoughts on Frank Lampard becoming the new Blues manager.

Watch below as Drogba mainly stays quiet on what he knows about the situation, while Ferdinand urges his old West Ham and England team-mate to take it.

Lampard spent last season in charge of Derby County in what was his first season in management.

And while the 41-year-old impressed by taking the Rams to the Championship playoff final, it seems a big risk for a top club like Chelsea to go for him now, whatever his status with the west Londoners from his playing days.

Ferdinand is obviously less emotionally invested in how Chelsea do next season, but he seems confident in Lampard doing enough to land the position.

We wait…