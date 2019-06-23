Liverpool ace cleared to leave on free transfer after decade at Anfield

Liverpool will reportedly allow young goalkeeper Shamal George to leave the club on a free transfer to Swindon Town this summer.

The 21-year-old has been with the Reds for ten years, having come up through their youth system, but a first-team role being on offer any time soon looks pretty unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp currently has the world class Alisson as his number one, and it seems George will be let go as he gets the chance to continue his development in the lower leagues with Swindon, according to the Daily Mail.

George has never played a competitive game for the Liverpool first-team, so this move to League Two at this stage of his career perhaps makes sense as a logical next step.

This could be part of a major shake-up in goal for LFC this summer, with the Mail also claiming the club would be prepared to sell another backup player in Simon Mignolet for just £15million.

No specific replacement is mentioned in the Mail’s piece, but they say the club would likely look to bring in a new backup ‘keeper.