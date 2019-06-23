“Klopp sign him” – Brazil star has these Liverpool fans demanding a transfer after superb displays

A number of Liverpool fans are eager to see their club make a move for promising Brazilian forward Everton Soares after watching him in action for his country.

The 23-year-old Gremio attacker has shown himself to be a very decent player with his form at this summer’s Copa America, and it’s little wonder Liverpool fans now want to see him link up with Roberto Firmino at Anfield as well.

And despite being named Everton – the Reds’ fierce Merseyside rivals – it seems he’d be a very popular addition as loads of LFC supporters were in awe of what he did in Brazil’s thumping 5-0 win over Peru.

It remains to be seen if Everton will be heading for a big club this summer, but he certainly looks too good to not be playing at the highest level – and that means a transfer to Europe.

Liverpool don’t urgently need more attacking players, but they could do with more depth after an unconvincing first season from Xherdan Shaqiri, while Mohamed Salah and Firmino were not quite as dazzling last season as they were the year before.

This lot clearly want him, anyway…

Sign Everton Soares — Albert Orozco (@AlOrozco53) June 22, 2019

Klopp sign him. start propaganda Everton Soares. another top brazilian player — Magical Firmino (@Leroy25011456) June 22, 2019

Klopp we need to sign Everton. He scores goals, he is young and very fast. He is also strong. He fits you’re profile of players — Angela Day (@AngelaD85531830) June 23, 2019

@LFC sign everton from gremio. NOW. — jordan henderson fan acc (@lfcdani_) June 23, 2019

Liverpool should really sign that Everton boy. Perfect pun!

"Everton joins Liverpool" ? — Meister (@Tomisiin) June 22, 2019

#LFC We have got to sign this Everton guy in the Brazil team. The banter with the bluenoses will be worth any fee! — redxabi (@redxabi141) June 22, 2019