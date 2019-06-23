Liverpool star accused of ENDING Reds team-mate’s career as transfer talk hots up

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold has essentially ended Nathaniel Clyne’s career at Anfield with his superb form since coming into the first-team, according to Danny Mills.

Clyne shone at previous club Southampton to earn a move to Liverpool back in 2015, but injury has limited him to just seven Premier League appearances for the Reds in the last two seasons in total.

The 28-year-old has spent time on loan at Bournemouth, but Mills now thinks he’s sure to make a permanent move away as Alexander-Arnold is now clearly ahead of him in Jurgen Klopp’s thinking.

“He went to Liverpool and at the time it looked like he was going to be England’s number two right back for a very long time,” Mills exclusively told Football Insider.

“I always thought he was a very good defender, brought up playing football in the right way. It just wasn’t to be. You get injured, somebody comes in – Trent Alexander-Arnold – and suddenly he maybe shows he has the edge on you. That’s life.

“If you do miss a period through injury and somebody gets the chance and does well, there’s nothing you can do about it, you just have to accept it. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been absolutely exceptional. He has been a revelation at Liverpool.

“He (Klopp) will think: ‘Right, I’ve got two right backs, both internationals, both earning good money – one is surplus to requirements.’”