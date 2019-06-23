Manchester City step up efforts to seal transfer of star cleared to leave for £76million

Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their efforts to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco in the last few days.

The Spain international has not had the best time with Real lately, having fallen out of favour for much of last season as the club went through three different managers over the course of the campaign.

It seems like a fresh start could be the best thing for Isco now, and Diario Gol link him strongly with Manchester City as he’s said to be available for £76million.

The 27-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for David Silva in City’s set-up, with Diario Gol explaining that Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for a new creative player.

At his best, Isco looks like he could shine in this MCFC side, though some will question if he’s worth such an investment after showing so much inconsistency for Los Blancos.

Madrid being willing to let Isco go for fairly cheap could perhaps serve as a warning for City, though Guardiola may also be ideal to coax the best out of this troubled talent.