Manchester United on brink of agreeing transfer for initial £42.5m after extensive talks on Friday

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of finalising a deal to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old defender has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for much of the summer so far after a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign for Palace.

United could do with Wan-Bissaka as a long-term replacement for the departing Antonio Valencia, and it now looks like fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the signing to be done.

According to the Daily Mail, it looks like a deal worth an initial £42.5million is edging closer after the two clubs held extensive talks on Friday.

United have already signed Welsh winger Daniel James this summer, and look to be progressing well with this apparent new policy of focusing on recruiting young British talent.

Wan-Bissaka and James could prove superb long-term additions for MUFC if they fulfil their enormous potential, and fans will hope this can be the end of the club’s recent habit of over-spending on under-performing superstars.