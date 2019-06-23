One Manchester United player severely hindering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer plans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling to get the business done that he wants to this summer due to the Alexis Sanchez situation, it has been suggested.

According to the Daily Express, Solskjaer is keen to reshape his squad this summer by offloading under-performing players like Sanchez and bringing in younger talent.

The Chile international is a significant financial burden on the Red Devils due to his £500,000 a week wages, and the Express note this is making it difficult for the club to find a buyer for him.

Even wealthy Chinese Super League clubs do not want to match that kind of pay packet for the former Arsenal forward, whose form has taken a dramatic tumble since his move to Old Trafford in 2018.

One imagines Man Utd could still just about manage to bring in new players and keep Sanchez on board, but it’s certainly a nuisance for Solskjaer as the Express suggest he may have to accept having the 30-year-old as part of his squad again next season.