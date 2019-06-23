Ed Woodward ready to take big gamble on Manchester United star as transfer rumours leave dressing room unsettled

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is reportedly ready to hand Paul Pogba a massive new contract on wages of around £500,000 a week.

This is despite the France international’s inconsistent form and uncertainty over his future leaving the Old Trafford dressing room unsettled, according to the Sun.

The report explains that Pogba is wanted by Real Madrid and Juventus and has been in touch with Maurizio Sarri about joining him in Turin this summer.

Still, Woodward is worried about the effect Pogba’s sale would have on the Man Utd brand, according to the Sun.

Red Devils fans will likely be quite split on this, with Pogba occasionally showing himself to be one of the finest players in the world in his position – but not often enough.

The 26-year-old’s best form has also mostly come away from MUFC, having shone at Juventus and with the French national team.

It may be that Pogba and United are simply not the right fit, and if he is unsettling the rest of the squad that’s surely a good reason to let him go.

Still, Woodward seems ready to gamble on that and do what it takes to keep the player at Old Trafford.