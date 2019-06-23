Manchester United will trigger an option to extend the contract of one of their highest-profile stars this summer, the ace has attracted the interest of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, Manchester United will trigger a one-year extension in Marcus Rashford’s contract in order to prevent the star from planning an exit from Old Trafford.

Rashford’s current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire next season, but the Manchester outfit are yet to agree terms with the England international over a new contract, as per The Sun, the 21-year-old has demanded a whopping £350,000-a-week to stay at Old Trafford.

United are in a sticky spot as they could be forced to give into the attacker’s demands considering interest in the star from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. United would be giving the star a near 100% increase on his current terms of £180,000-a-week.

Triggering an extension in the star’s contract will eventually give the club’s hierarchy an extra year to hold talks with the ace and his representatives over a new deal, without triggering the extension, Rashford would be entering his final year next season and the star’s head could be turned.

According to The Times, recent talks have gone well between Rashford and the club, they report that the forward is close to agreeing terms on a new long-term deal.

At this stage, it seems as though United will only trigger an extension in the star’s contract as a last-ditch attempt to keep Rashford at the club. Should the Red Devils feel that interest in Rashford begins to intensify, they will no doubt protect themselves from losing the star on a a free by triggering the one-year option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer, the United legend will be tasked with returning United to their former glory next season and the constant speculation surrounding the futures of some of his most important players is set to make the Norwegian’s rebuild at Old Trafford, even more difficult.