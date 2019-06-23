Neymar accepts Barcelona offer and growing confident of transfer return, Man United target to join PSG in swap deal

Neymar has reportedly accepted a pay cut to seal a transfer back to Barcelona and is confident of a return this summer after a difficult two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international made the controversial move from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017, with many at the time criticising what appeared to be a self-centred move based on money and the lure of becoming the main man for a big team.

However, Neymar has failed to kick on with the French giants, disappearing in the big games in the Champions League despite winning two Ligue 1 titles – hardly the most mind-blowing achievement considering the financial gap between PSG and the rest of the league.

According to the Times, it now looks like Neymar is prepared to make the sacrifice of reduced wages to move back to Barca, with Philippe Coutinho likely to move to the Parc des Princes as part of the deal.

The former Liverpool playmaker has struggled at Barcelona and the Times note that he’d also been eyed by Manchester United, though they haven’t made a concrete proposal for him.

This seems a shame from a Man Utd point of view, as Coutinho would surely be a major upgrade on Alexis Sanchez if he could replicate the kind of form he showed in his first spell in the Premier League.