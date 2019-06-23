Arsenal cleared to seal transfer of versatile attacker for just £13.5million

Arsenal have reportedly been given a boost in the potential pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The 21-year-old has been linked with the Gunners before, with the Evening Standard recently claiming they were ready to bid around £17million for him.

However, it now seems Nkunku could be available for even cheaper than that as L’Equipe report that PSG could clear him to join Arsenal or another interested club in RB Leipzig for just £13.5m.

It remains to be seen where Nkunku himself will decide on, but Arsenal could do with his versatility in their squad after he showed real promise in a number of roles for PSG last season.

The France Under-21 international has not always been a regular starter for the Ligue 1 giants, but has played a lot of games for the club considering his age.

Last term he scored four goals and contributed two assists, playing mostly either wide-right or even as a right wing-back, but also popping up in central midfield or as part of the front three.

Nkunku looks to have a bright future ahead so could well be an astute purchase on the cheap by Arsenal to give them more options out wide after disappointing campaigns from the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.