HUGE: Former Manchester United star drops major hint over transfer to West Ham

Former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has dropped a hint on Twitter that he could be happy to return to West Ham.

The 26-year-old is a free agent again after a nomadic career spent at the likes of Man Utd, West Ham, Birmingham City, Lazio and, most recently, Ostersunds.

According to HITC, Morrison has got some West Ham fans talking by liking a social media post discussing his potential return for a second stint with the Hammers.

Morrison started out his career as a real wonderkid at MUFC, but arguably showed his best form in his time with West Ham between 2012 and 2015.

Still, there’s no doubt this signing would also be a big gamble, with the former England Under-21 international known to have had his problems off the pitch throughout his career.

Some West Ham supporters would perhaps like to see him come in at least as a squad player on a short-term deal, to see what he can do.

But others may well feel the club have moved on since his time there and now need to think bigger.