Real Madrid’s hopes of securing a transfer away for this star have been boosted after it was revealed that the ace meet with the director of these European giants.

Real Madrid could be close to agreeing a transfer for full-back Theo Hernandez, the ace – who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad – was pictured alongside AC Milan legend and current director Paolo Maldini, the pair were sat together in a cafe in Ibiza.

Spanish television channel El Chiringuito revealed exclusive images of Hernandez meeting Milan great Paolo Maldini in Ibiza:

?EXCLUSIVA | REUNIÓN THEO HERNÁNDEZ-PAOLO MALDINI (Dir. deportivo del MILAN)esta mañana en Ibiza. LE HA PRESENTADO el NUEVO PROYECTO del equipo italiano. INFORMACIÓN de @Borjamazarro8 pic.twitter.com/314quxW2lA — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 23, 2019

According to Italian outlet calciomercato, Madrid are open to loaning the Frenchman to the San Siro outfit next season, it’s understood that the deal will include a permanent option of €18-€20m.

Madrid signed the defender in 2017, according to BBC Sport, Los Blancos parted with €24m to sign the youngster from their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

Milan could seal a deal for the full-back without any stumbling blocks as it’s being reported by Football Italia that Madrid are happy to loan out the left-back if the Rossoneri pay the star’s €2m salary. With no loan fee currently being mentioned, this could prove to be a bargain move for the Serie A giants.