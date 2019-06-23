Liverpool rival Tottenham and Juventus for bargain midfielder transfer

Liverpool are reportedly up against Tottenham and Juventus for the transfer of highly-rated young West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper.

The 19-year-old is attracting plenty of interest after some impressive performances in the Championship last season, with West Brom eager to tie him down to a new contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

However, if they fail to do so, it’s claimed Harper could be free to leave the Baggies for just a small compensation fee this summer, with a big move to the Premier League looking a possibility.

Liverpool and Tottenham have both done well in recent times to recruit top young talent on the cheap, so Harper may well see those as good potential destinations for him.

However, young English players are also increasingly moving abroad to gain experience of regular first-team football, so Juventus might also be a good step for him in his career.

There’d be plenty of competition for places in this Juve squad full of world class players in every position, but it’s certainly a compliment that the Italian giants are apparently interested in having him on board.

Either way, it looks like the England youth international has a very bright future ahead and could be hard for West Brom to hold on to.