Rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head in the battle to sign this La Liga defender, the star will be allowed to leave for £45m.

According to Mirror Football via Marca, heated rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to do battle with each other this summer for the signing of highly-rated Real Betis defender Junior Firpo.

According to Marca, Betis are prepared to sell Firpo this summer if his €50m (£45m) release clause is met.

The Dominican-born Spain Under-21s international established himself as one of the top young left-back’s in La Liga last season, the star would be a quality addition to both Klopp’s or Solskjaer’s squads.

Firpo could be an attractive signing for the Premier League giants because of his versatility, the 22-year-old is mainly used in a traditional full-back role or even a more attacking wing-back role, as well as this the ace can operate as a wide midfielder and Firpo has even stepped in at centre-back when needed.

Champions League winners Liverpool are in need for cover at left-back as Alberto Moreno will leave Liverpool once his contract expires this summer, Jurgen Klopp will need to sign a quality backup to provide competition to Andy Robertson.

Manchester United on the other hand are in desperate need of a entire shake-up in defence, the Red Devils leaked goals last season and Firpo could help sturdy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backline.

With Luke Shaw yet to wholeheartedly win over United fans and still struggling to avoid injuries, Firpo could be exactly what United need at left-back. The poor form of their central defenders could also open the door for the ace to be used at centre-back on occasion.

Will the Premier League giants make a move for the talented full-back?