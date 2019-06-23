Bid prepared: Arsenal confident of clinching £20m transfer with improved offer in next 48 hours

Arsenal are reportedly confident of securing the signing of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney for around £20million as they line up a second offer for the defender.

According to the Daily Record, the Gunners should launch their improved bid for Tierney within the next 48 hours as they believe £20m should be enough to persuade Celtic to sell after they failed with an opening offer of £15m.

The highly-rated young Scotland international has long looked a hugely promising talent, and has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

It may finally be that Tierney does end up in England as it seems Arsenal are serious about adding him to their squad this summer.

The 22-year-old has already notched up 167 appearances in Celtic’s first-team, winning eight major trophies with the club in his short career so far.

It certainly seems a good time for Tierney to try making the step up in his career and taking on a bigger challenge.

Arsenal fans will hope the young full-back can be an upgrade on the inconsistent Sead Kolasinac, and give Unai Emery his own version of Andrew Robertson, another Scottish LB who’s been a big hit in the Premier League with Liverpool.