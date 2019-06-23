Tottenham star speaks out over his future amid Manchester United transfer links

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has spoken out about his future at the club following transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United earlier in the season.

The Kenya international has been a key player for Spurs since he joined the club from Southampton, and he’s often been linked with an even bigger move.

A few months back, Wanyama was linked as a target for Tottenham’s rivals Man Utd, but those rumours never really amounted to anything more concrete.

It’s now clear from an interview with Goal that Wanyama is enjoying life in north London.

Speaking ahead of next season, he’s praised manager Mauricio Pochettino and discussed his desire to come back stronger with Spurs after the disappointment of losing the Champions League final to Liverpool.

“Pochettino is a great coach who works very hard in every training [session],” he said.

“He has a constant desire to succeed and win all matches, which is reflected in the players through his help.

“I always look forward to working with him and taking advantage of his advice to develop and perform in the stadium in the best way possible.

“Last season it was different for us to play in our new stadium and make it to the final of the Champions League. We have lived through hard times and good times and will enter next season with greater aspirations.

“For me it was a difficult season and I was tired for a long time because of injury. I was hoping to help the team more but it did not work out well.

“The African Championship is a good opportunity to regain my level and prepare my fitness fully before the holiday and then prepare for the new season, which will be a new personal challenge.”