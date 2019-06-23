Tottenham star ‘packed up house’ before CL clash vs Liverpool as he makes FINAL decision on next club

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has reportedly already packed his things as he anticipates leaving Spurs in this summer’s transfer window.

The Denmark international will be in the final year of his contract next season and a big move away to a leading European club seems more than likely in the coming months.

The latest from the Daily Mirror is that Eriksen actually decided to pack up his north London house before even waiting to see the outcome of June 1st’s Champions League final clash against Liverpool.

The report explains that the 27-year-old now wants a move to Manchester United or Juventus as a switch to Real Madrid looks to be off the cards.

This is a huge blow for Tottenham, with Eriksen showing himself to be one of their most important players for the last few years.

Indeed it would be a blow for the Premier League if Eriksen were to leave English football, as he’s been one of the best players in the country to watch for some time now.

If the former Ajax man ends up at United that could be an ideal outcome, with the Red Devils in need of a creative star like him, though the Mirror report he’d cost £100million.