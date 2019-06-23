Chelsea have been handed a massive boost heading into pre-season as young sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi has shared a positive update on his return from injury.

Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered a massive injury setback in late April, according to The Independent, the teenage sensation could be facing a total of up to six months out, fortunately for Chelsea the talented youngster is already making great progress.

The England international posted a video of himself completing light ball work to his social media accounts, the ace shared a video of him controlling the ball with both feet at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.

Hudson-Odoi updated Chelsea fans on his recovery from injury by posting this to social media:

Recovery is going well, I hope to be soon be back on the pitch, let’s go!!?????? pic.twitter.com/SCKbOOzWKu — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) June 23, 2019

Hudson-Odoi will have the chance to get more minutes under his belt next season, given Eden Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid and the current transfer ban that the Blues are facing; Hudson-Odoi will have a more important role in the Chelsea squad.

The ace’s injury was a heartbreaking setback considering that the 18-year-old had just broken into England’s first-team, the winger will be raring to go and prove himself as one the country’s best talents once he gets back to full fitness.

Hudson-Odoi’s hopes of becoming a key first-team player for the Blues will be boosted if the west London club appoint legend Frank Lampard as manager.