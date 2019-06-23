Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi must have forgot his shooting boots for Argentina this evening, the star produced this horrible miss against Qatar in the Copa America.

In the 72nd minute of the clash, one of Argentina’s star showcased his vision by picking out Messi in the middle of the box, after the ball was cut back to the star the attacker shocked fans by launching the ball well wide and into the heavens from just 10 yards out.

Check out the five-time Ballon d’or winner’s shocking miss below:

Thought Messi was surrounded by useless teammates? Man sent the ball to the parking lot ffs pic.twitter.com/HEMiv3qrJo — Galu (@PSGalu) June 23, 2019

Fortunately for Messi his surprise miss wasn’t costly for Argentina, the Barcelona star can thank Lautaro Martinez and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero for scoring the all-important goals which have secured a place in the Quarter-Finals for Lionel Scaloni’s side.