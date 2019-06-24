AC Milan transfer news: Rossoneri lead race for midfield duo, €35m defensive pair on radar

AC Milan are reportedly in pole position for both Daniele De Rossi and Lucas Torreira as new coach Marco Giampaolo looks to bolster his midfield.

The Rossoneri have a busy summer ahead as after seeing several individuals leave the club as well the fact that they need to strengthen to end their wait for a Champions League return, reinforcements are needed at San Siro.

Two key areas appear to be a priority for the new-look management team as they hope to bolster Giampaolo’s squad after he was announced as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor last week.

Midfield reinforcements

As per Calciomercato, Milan are leading the race for De Rossi after his departure from Roma this month, as it’s claimed that they sit ahead of Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Inter in the scrap for his signature.

Albeit the midfield stalwart turns 36 this summer, he could be an interesting short-term fix in the deep-lying midfield role for Giampaolo, or at the very least can offer quality depth with Tiemoue Bakayoko, Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci all moving on.

Calciomercato also add Torreira wants to leave Arsenal this summer, and although he is said to be valued at €35m, Milan are considered the front-runners if he does leave north London as it could set up a reunion with Giampaolo after their successful stint working together at Sampdoria.

Defensive pair linked

While those two moves would go a long way in addressing the problems in midfield, Milan are also said to be hard at work to solidify their defence.

As per MilanNews.it, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Ozan Kabak is being tipped to become their second summer signing after Rade Krunic in a €15m deal from Stuttgart.

That is the fee set by his release clause, and although it’s noted that there is interest from Bayern Munich in the 19-year-old starlet too, Milan could get an answer as soon as Monday to confirm if the youngster is set to join.

Milan will also have to fend off another German side for Theo Hernandez, as Calciomercato claim that Bayer Leverkusen are keen on the Real Madrid defender.

Its noted that the demand is a loan deal with an option to buy for €20m, although the Serie A giants will try to lower that fee. After a meeting with technical director Paolo Maldini over the weekend though, they might feel quietly confident in their ability to win the battle and bag the 21-year-old.