Newcastle to sound out Premier League winner over replacing Rafael Benitez

Newcastle United will reportedly sound out former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as Rafael Benitez prepares to leave the club.

It was officially announced today that the Spanish tactician would be leaving his position as Magpies manager when his contract expires this Sunday, bringing his three years at the club to an end.

Benitez could be a tough act to follow at St James’ Park, having worked pretty well with a team on a limited transfer budget.

Of course, Wenger knows all about that from much of the second half of his Arsenal reign, when he had to rely on bargain signings and youngsters over proven world class names.

According to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, the Frenchman, still without a club since being replaced by Unai Emery last summer, is one of the names set to be approached over a role with NUFC.

What next for Newcastle? I'm hearing Arsene Wenger will be sounded out over a role. Also told Anthony Hudson in the mix for head coach job — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) June 24, 2019

This would be an exciting big-name appointment by Newcastle if they could pull it off, though it remains to be seen if anyone would be particularly keen to working under these difficult conditions at the club.

Mike Ashley has not been a popular owner and not really invested enough in the team at Newcastle, and someone like Wenger may well feel he could hold out for a bigger job.