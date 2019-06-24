Bad news for Arsenal: Influential ace wants exit, but won’t leave for less than €35m

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a blow as midfield ace Lucas Torreira is reportedly keen for an exit this summer and his agent is working to secure one.

The 23-year-old only arrived in north London from Sampdoria last summer, as he made 50 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two and providing five assists while providing crucial defensive protection in midfield too.

In turn, the last thing that the Gunners will want is to see him leave, but according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, that’s exactly the threat that they now face.

It’s claimed that Torreira isn’t happy at Arsenal and has told the club of his desire to move on, with his agent, Pablo Bentancur, working to try and secure a move for him.

Further, it’s specifically noted that a reunion with former Samp boss Marco Giampaolo at San Siro is the most realistic option, with Ivan Gazidis said to potentially be set to play a key role in negotiations given his relationship with Arsenal.

Time will tell if an exit materialises, but it doesn’t sound particularly promising from an Arsenal perspective as they face a fight to hold onto a player who impressed last season and Unai Emery will surely be desperate to keep hold of him.

In contrast, with Tiemoue Bakayoko returning to Chelsea after his loan spell ends, coupled with the likes of Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci all leaving when their contracts expire at the end of the month, the midfield is a priority for Milan to add quality and depth.

Torreira would provide both if he were to arrive, and having previously worked with Giampaolo, he’ll know exactly what the Italian tactician demands of him as Milan look to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

As per the tweet below from MilanNews.it though, it won’t be cheap to prise Torreira away from Arsenal, as it’s been widely reported that the Uruguayan international will cost in excess of €35m.