BID prepared: Manchester United ready to trigger star’s €40m release clause in smart transfer swoop

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in the transfer of Sevilla star Wissam Ben Yedder as they look for a new striker this summer.

The Frenchman has shown himself to be a top performer in his time in La Liga, having also shown what he can do at Old Trafford in 2017/18 with a brace to knock United out of the Champions League.

It had previously been claimed that Man Utd were close to signing Ben Yedder, but that story had gone quiet for a couple of weeks.

Still, with Romelu Lukaku so strongly expected to leave for Inter Milan, United need a replacement and it seems Ben Yedder is their preferred target.

This update comes from Sport Witness, who report on the 28-year-old’s €40million release clause – a bit of a bargain in this market, and the fact that he’s one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred options to come in up front.

Red Devils fans will now hope to see their club move swiftly on this one as they should ideally have their new players in before pre-season starts next week.

Meanwhile, a move to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to be making progress today.