(Photo) €70m star gets some Liverpool fans excited over transfer after boarding plane and sending thank you message to fans of current club

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is on a plane somewhere and has sent a fairly emotional-sounding thank you message to his current club’s fans on Instagram.

Here’s a picture uploaded to the Portugal international’s Instagram story, as he’s clearly jetting off somewhere with his family following plenty of transfer gossip linking him with a big move to the Premier League.

fernandes-instagram

Fernandes has perhaps been most strongly linked with a €70million transfer to Manchester United by Record, as translated by Sport Witness, but Liverpool’s name have also been mentioned.

It’s been claimed by Correio da Manha, as translated by the Mirror, that Liverpool had made a bid to Sporting for the 24-year-old, and now loads of Reds fans are getting very excited on Twitter.

See below as they take the combination of the photo on a plane and the message above to mean that he may now be Anfield-bound…

https://twitter.com/KloppStyle/status/1143258683708715008

