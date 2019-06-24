Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is on a plane somewhere and has sent a fairly emotional-sounding thank you message to his current club’s fans on Instagram.

Here’s a picture uploaded to the Portugal international’s Instagram story, as he’s clearly jetting off somewhere with his family following plenty of transfer gossip linking him with a big move to the Premier League.

Fernandes has perhaps been most strongly linked with a €70million transfer to Manchester United by Record, as translated by Sport Witness, but Liverpool’s name have also been mentioned.

It’s been claimed by Correio da Manha, as translated by the Mirror, that Liverpool had made a bid to Sporting for the 24-year-old, and now loads of Reds fans are getting very excited on Twitter.

See below as they take the combination of the photo on a plane and the message above to mean that he may now be Anfield-bound…

FERNANDES JUST SAID GOODBYE TO SPORTING ON INSTAGRAM — The Liverpool View ???????????? (@LiverpoolfcV1ew) June 24, 2019

Looks like Bruno Fernandes just posted what could be a goodbye message. Off to Liverpool ? ? pic.twitter.com/f2Ef3cUD17 — Arun (@ManUtdSZN) June 24, 2019

Bruno Fernandes uploaded photos from a plane to his Instagram story 10 minutes before this flight took off. Unlikely that he’s on a Ryanair flight but you never know pic.twitter.com/bT4Fctxwzu — Conor (@KoloTourbae) June 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/KloppStyle/status/1143258683708715008

Bruno Fernandes to Liverpool has just gone from 4/1 to 1/3 on Sky Bet — ?????? ? (@MatipFlair) June 24, 2019

Bruno Fernandes posted a thank you message to the Sporting CP fans moments before boarding a flight. If you think I'm going to clutch at straws and say this is transfer related you're absolutely right, welcome to Liverpool mate — RF9 ?? (@SambaRole) June 24, 2019