Arsenal ready to pay €50million asking price to seal transfer of versatile star

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay the €50million Real Madrid are asking for for the transfer of versatile attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.

The 22-year-old is being linked with a move away from the Bernabeu by AS, who also state that Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham are well-placed to snap up the Spaniard.

However, they claim Arsenal are prepared to do what it takes to win the race for Ceballos’ signature in what would be an exciting move by the club.

The highly-rated young Spaniard, who can play central midfield, wide left or even as part of a front three, has shown himself to be one of the brightest prospects in Europe with his admittedly limited playing time at Real, as well as at this summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

Arsenal urgently need more quality in the final third after a big dip in form from players like Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan last season.

Ceballos looks an ideal fit to give more service to lethal finishers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, both of whom have rather carried this Gunners side for a while now.