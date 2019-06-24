Chelsea tipped to appoint Frank Lampard in next 48 hours with pick for No.2 touted

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of appointing Frank Lampard as their new manager, as the Blues legend is set to return to Stamford Bridge.

The 41-year-old impressed as Derby County boss last season, leading the Rams all the way to the Championship playoffs final.

While it ended in disappointment against Aston Villa at Wembley, there is no doubt that Lampard made big strides and impressed in his first top job as a manager.

It appears as though it was enough to convince Chelsea to make their move despite his inexperience at the highest level, with talkSPORT reporting that the former England international will be appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor in the next 48 hours.

Further, it’s suggested that trusted right-hand man Jody Morris will join him at Chelsea as his assistant coach, as the pair look to work with the quality at their disposal and with the youngsters returning from loan deals to keep Chelsea competitive next season.

Given that they have a UEFA transfer ban, Lampard will not be able to bring in significant reinforcements, should he get the job, and so his work with young players such as Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori last season has surely stood him in good stead for the possible upcoming challenge.

Coupled with the status that he enjoys with Chelsea fans following a glittering and trophy-laden spell with the Blues as a player, there is little doubt that should he land the job, he will be a hugely popular appointment to give the club a massive lift heading into the new campaign.