Chelsea star unlikely to stay with Blues as club open talks over transfer situation

Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly looking unlikely to stay at Stamford Bridge after Maurizio Sarri’s move to Juventus.

It has previously been claimed by Goal that former Blues manager Sarri would look to bring Higuain back with him to Juventus if he got the job with the Italian giants.

And now a fresh update from Goal claims that Higuain and his brother and agent have begun talks with Juve over his future, stating that remaining with loan club Chelsea looks unlikely.

While it makes sense that CFC might not be too bothered about keeping the Argentine, it could also be a big risk to let him go after his brief loan spell in west London.

Although Higuain was not at his best, he had to contend with moving in the middle of the season and adjusting to a new country, new league and to playing in a generally struggling side under Sarri.

There’s always a chance the 31-year-old could improve with more opportunities, having long been one of the most clinical strikers in the game.

Chelsea also don’t have much else in the way of options as Alvaro Morata has been out on loan after a poor spell at the club, and Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi aren’t exactly world class either.