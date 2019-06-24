Video: Chelsea star hits the post with cheeky effort after superb footwork in the box

Menu

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham showed some delightful individual skill to fashion an unlikely chance for the England Under-21s tonight.

Watch below as the young Blues ace hits the post with a cheeky effort with the outside of his foot from a tight angle after beating his man with his tremendous footwork.

Abraham looks an exciting talent that Chelsea fans will hope can finally get a first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge next season.

The 21-year-old has mainly been sent out on loan by CFC, and has shone in spells at Bristol City and Aston Villa, though he looked less convincing in a season in the Premier League with Swansea City.

