Deal imminent: Liverpool to finalise attacker transfer on July 9th

Liverpool are reportedly set to snap up exciting young attacker Conor Bradley in a transfer to their academy when he turns 16 on the 9th of July.

This report comes from the Ulster Herald, who have quotes from the exciting Northern Irish youngster confirming he’s set to make his dream come true with a big move to Anfield.

This teenage talent looks a smart signing by Liverpool, who have led the way in recent times with identifying top young talent and eventually giving youngsters a pathway to their first-team.

Bradley could be the latest to follow the likes of Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and others in becoming key members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, if the potential he’s shown so far is anything to go by.

The 15-year-old has captained Northern Ireland at youth level and impressed in occasional trials with the Reds, representing them in some youth tournaments and showing what he can do against big names like Barcelona.

LFC fans will hope Bradley can go on to fulfil his enormous potential with them in the next few years.