Contact made: Real Madrid open talks with €60M star’s agent as Zidane eyes transfer of Paul Pogba alternative

Real Madrid have opened contact with the agent of Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, as Zinedine Zidane eyes the midfielder up as an alternative signing to Paul Pogba.

Lo Celso was one of the most influential midfielders in the whole of La Liga last year, with the ace being one of Betis’ standout players throughout their largely impressive campaign.

This form has seen him earn a call-up to the Argentina national team, which is who he’s currently with, as the Albiceleste try to win the Copa America this summer.

And it seems like Lo Celso may have had one or two distractions thrown his way before his side’s crucial match against Qatar on Sunday night.

According to Don Balon, Real contacted the player’s agent regarding a potential move to the Spanish capital for the player before Argentina’s match last night, with Zidane asking Florentino Perez to view the midfielder as an alternative signing to Frenchman Paul Pogba.

The report also notes that Lo Celso could end up costing Los Blancos up to €60M, a fair price to pay for a player as consistent as he is.

Not only is Lo Celso good at controlling the game from the centre of the park, he’s also capable of popping up with a goal or an assists every now and again too.

Last year for Betis, the 23-year-old bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Andalusian side, an impressive return for a player who mainly plays in midfield most of the time.

Will Real be successful in their pursuit of Lo Celso this summer? Looks like they might have to miss out on the signing of Pogba if they are to be so.