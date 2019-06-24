Liverpool face competition for €60m transfer of ideal Virgil van Dijk partner

Liverpool are reportedly up against Napoli for the transfer of Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are one of the main suitors for the Colombia international, who could be a great partner for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

However, Napoli are also mentioned as being keen by Don Balon, who add that he could be needed at the Serie A club to replace Kalidou Koulibaly as he’s linked with Manchester City.

Still, Liverpool fans will hope they can get this deal – reported by Don Balon to cost around €60million – done this summer.

Jurgen Klopp lacks a reliable long-term central defensive partner for the world class Van Dijk, with Joe Gomez starting last season well before continuing to struggle with injuries.

The England youngster does not have the best fitness record, and Joel Matip become first choice by the end of the campaign, putting in some of his best form in a Liverpool shirt.

Whether he’s good enough for the long run, however, remains to be seen, and the only other alternative behind those two is the error-prone Dejan Lovren.

Sanchez has impressed at Tottenham and looks to have a bright future ahead of him, with LFC also doing well to raid and weaken one of their main rivals if they can get the signing done.