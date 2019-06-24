Man Utd have reportedly valued Romelu Lukaku at €85m, which could be an issue as Inter are said to still be €25m off with their offer.

The Belgian international endured a difficult campaign last season, as he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

With doubts over whether or not he can fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans moving forward as the Norwegian tactician seemingly prefers to play a more direct style with pace and movement on the counter attack, Lukaku has been heavily tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as noted by Football Italia, Inter are ready to launch a €60m bid for the 26-year-old this week, but it’s noted that Man Utd want €85m in order to avoid making a loss on the former Everton striker.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the two parties can reach a compromise on a transfer fee, as that is a huge gap still that will need both to perhaps show an openness to negotiate.

Although Lukaku struggled to showcase his quality last season, there is no doubt that his physicality, eye for goal and presence up front make him a dangerous forward capable of scoring plenty of goals.

It could be argued that a switch to Italy could even suit him as Antonio Conte appears convinced by him as he plots Inter’s rise to the top next season, and so with Solskjaer and United arguably heading in another direction too, it makes sense for all concerned to try and reach an agreement and alter their demands in terms of the transfer fee.