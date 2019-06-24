Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of signing Real Zaragoza starlet Mateo Mejia in a deal that will cost them around £600,000 up front.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils have already snapped up Daniel James this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to stamp his mark on the squad.

It comes after a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round, and the Norwegian tactician seemingly has a long-term vision in mind to build a strong squad of younger players.

That trend is set to continue with Mejia, as The Sun report that Man Utd have agreed on a £600k fee for the 16-year-old, with the intention that he plays for the youth side first to gain experience and to help improve and develop his game with playing time, before going on to try and make an impression at senior level.

On one hand, it could be a disappointment for United fans as they will want to see players arrive who can also make a more immediate impact, given that they failed to make the top four in the Premier League last season.

However, it must also surely be a refreshing change in strategy for some too as after spending big on players who have struggled to deliver consistently to match expectations and demands, the club are perhaps returning to a tried and tested method under Sir Alex Ferguson of focusing on younger players hungry to make a positive impression.

Time will tell if the additions of James and potentially Mejia lead to the Red Devils adding two quality players with a huge long-term future ahead of them for the club, but there is a clear direction and purpose in United’s work and that is surely reassuring in itself for many fans.