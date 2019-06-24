Good news for Man City as £90M-rated star set to shun interest from Euro giants with talks over new deal ongoing

Man City have been handed a big boost regarding the future of Leroy Sane, after the player confirmed to his friends that he’s set to shun the interest shown in him from Bayern Munich.

According to the Sun, Sane has told his mates that he’s to snub a move to Bayern this summer, with the player still in talks with the club over a new deal.

The report also notes that Sane, who City wanted £90M for, is set to stay with the Citizens instead of moving back to Germany, with the club themselves hoping to tie the talented winger down to a new contract soon.

City losing Sane would’ve come as a big blow for Pep Guardiola’s side, as the winger has shown during his time at the Etihad so far that he has what it takes to become one of the best wide-players in the world one day.

Sane wasn’t exactly a regular starter for City last year, however when he was given the chance to shine, the German international fully took advantage of it.

In total, the 23-year-old clocked up 16 goals and 18 assists in all competitions, as he helped the club become the first team ever to win all three domestic English trophies in the same season.

We’re sure there would’ve been some City fans who were worried about Sane’s potential departure this summer, however following this news, they can all breathe a sigh of relief!