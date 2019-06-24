Arsenal given opportunity to sign in-demand winger as alternative transfer falls through

Arsenal have reportedly been given a major transfer boost with regards to their rumoured pursuit of Nancy winger Bilel Hassaini.

The highly-rated 18-year-old now looks to be lined up by Arsenal and Barcelona after a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain broke down, according to Paris United.

??? Bilel #Hassaini ne signera pas au @PSG_inside, le joueur et son entourage sont lassés par les tergiversations du club, deux clubs sont encore dans la course #Arsenal et #FCBarcelone #psg #mercato https://t.co/sqKBRK9Z9m — Paris United (@parisunited6) June 24, 2019

Hassaini looks an exciting prospect and one who could be an ideal addition for Arsenal due to their lack of funds to go after bigger and more experienced names.

The Gunners need to be at the top of their game in terms of identifying and recruiting top young players on the cheap, and Hassaini looks a real opportunity in that regard.

This is not the first time the young attacker has been linked with Arsenal, with Foot Mercato also recently claiming Crystal Palace are among his admirers in the Premier League.

Clearly, the teenager will have his pick of clubs this summer, but it would be exciting to see him make his next steps in English football.