Menu

Arsenal given opportunity to sign in-demand winger as alternative transfer falls through

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been given a major transfer boost with regards to their rumoured pursuit of Nancy winger Bilel Hassaini.

The highly-rated 18-year-old now looks to be lined up by Arsenal and Barcelona after a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain broke down, according to Paris United.

MORE: Arsenal to be cleared to hold transfer talks with star if they meet touted £22m buy-out clause

Hassaini looks an exciting prospect and one who could be an ideal addition for Arsenal due to their lack of funds to go after bigger and more experienced names.

The Gunners need to be at the top of their game in terms of identifying and recruiting top young players on the cheap, and Hassaini looks a real opportunity in that regard.

This is not the first time the young attacker has been linked with Arsenal, with Foot Mercato also recently claiming Crystal Palace are among his admirers in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News

Clearly, the teenager will have his pick of clubs this summer, but it would be exciting to see him make his next steps in English football.

More Stories Bilel Hassaini