Tottenham confident of agreeing transfer of forward previously linked as top Liverpool target

Tottenham are reportedly making progress on a deal to sign Leeds United forward Jack Clarke as their first piece of business of the summer transfer window.

The talented 18-year-old looks a big prospect after becoming a first-team regular for Leeds last season, during which he played 22 games in the Championship.

Although a fee has not yet been agreed, Tottenham seem confident they can land Clarke for around £8.5million plus add-ons, according to the Evening Standard.

The teenager seems an ideal Spurs signing, with the north London club having a proud recent record of identifying young players, often from the lower leagues, on the cheap and turning them into superstars.

Dele Alli is the best recent example of this, while Gareth Bale was another big success story in the past, and Aaron Lennon also joined the club from Leeds at a young age.

Interestingly, it seems Liverpool are no longer being mentioned as being in the running, despite the Express claiming Clarke was one of their top targets for this summer.

The English wonderkid could also have been a fine signing for the Reds as they tend to adopt a similar approach to Spurs in terms of trusting and developing youth.

Perhaps, however, they have moved on to other targets, or found out fairly early on that Tottenham were the big favourites in this deal.