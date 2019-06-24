Video: James Maddison shows why Manchester United are pursuing a transfer with quality finish for England U21s

James Maddison has been strongly linked with a big transfer this summer, with Manchester United reported to be one of his main admirers.

And he’s shown why he’s rated so highly with this quality finish for the England Under-21s against Croatia this evening.

Maddison puts #ENG ahead The Leicester playmaker makes no mistake and gets his first goal of #Euro2019 ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football now or follow here: https://t.co/IwOFgSU0iL pic.twitter.com/JlKTabY3Xr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 24, 2019

Watch the video clip above as Maddison shows great composure to take the ball down in the penalty area and effortlessly guide it into the back of the net.

The Independent have been among the main sources to link the 22-year-old Leicester City star with the Red Devils, and goals like this will only add to the hype.