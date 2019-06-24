Manchester United and Arsenal both in contact over transfer of star eyeing Premier League move

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly both been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of Presnel Kimpembe.

The 23-year-old has long looked a promising young talent for PSG, but is yet to truly establish himself as a regular starter with the Ligue 1 giants.

Kimpembe could, however, be a decent purchase for a club like Man Utd or Arsenal, both of whom have serious problems at centre-back.

According to France Football, as translated by Sport Witness, both the Premier League giants have been in touch about a possible move for the player, who is said to be keen on playing in England at some point in his career.

The report also states, however, that he’s not in a particular hurry to leave PSG this summer, though that may be out of his hands if they end up signing Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt in his position.

United badly need someone to come in as an upgrade on Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, while Arsenal are similarly in need of replacing flops like Shkodran Mustafi at the back and recruiting a long-term replacement for the ageing Laurent Koscielny.