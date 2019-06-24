Manchester United keep tabs on potential bargain transfer to challenge established star

Manchester United are reportedly admirers of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa as he enters into the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

The 26-year-old is not first choice at PSG and that, combined with his contract situation, could mean he’s available on the cheap this summer unless he’s allowed to simply walk away on a free in a year’s time.

And according to France Football, as translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd and Tottenham are among the clubs interested in his situation.

Kurzawa previously shone at Monaco and looked one of the finest attacking full-backs in Europe, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him in Paris.

A move to the Premier League could be just what’s needed to reignite his career, with United lacking much in the way of backup behind Luke Shaw.

While the England international would likely remain first choice ahead of Kurzawa, the France international could be a useful addition to keep the established star on his toes.

Still, it remains to be seen if Kurzawa himself would accept such a role after a lack of regular action with PSG.