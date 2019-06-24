Arsenal set to open talks over £30m transfer that could wreck Man City and Man Utd’s plans

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a move for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk this summer, rivalling Leicester City for their preferred transfer target to replace Harry Maguire.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen at the back this summer, with Dunk showing himself to be a solid and reliable performer in his time in the Premier League so far.

Dunk is said to be available for £30million, which looks a good price, and Team Talk claim Arsenal are now set to enter in to talks to sign the 27-year-old, though Leicester supposedly remain confident they’re in pole position.

The Foxes would do well to snap Dunk up as a Maguire replacement if they could, but if he ends up going to the Emirates Stadium instead, it could have repercussions for Manchester City and Manchester United.

As also reported by Team Talk, both Manchester clubs have been in for the England international this summer, but if Leicester can no longer land their ideal replacement for him, it remains to be seen if they’d still sell.

This could end up being truly superb business by Arsenal in that case, with the north London giants able to improve on their current crop of centre-backs and also hurt their rivals in the process.