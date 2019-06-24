Lionel Messi has reportedly requested that Barcelona strike a deal to bring Brazil and Atletico Madrid star Felipe Luis to the club this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Argentine has asked the club to bring Luis to the Nou Camp in the next few months, with the Blaugrana forward keen for his side to bring in competition for Jordi Alba at left back, a position that is one of Barca’s weakest.

This is a wise move from Messi, as Barca could definitely do with more options to choose from at left back, and given that it’s him, there’s probably a chance of the Spanish giants making a move for the Brazilian.

Luis is one of the most experienced defenders in La Liga, a factor that could come in handy for Barca during the latter stages of next season, should they sign him of course!

Barcelona only really have Alba to choose from at left back at the moment given the fact that they got rid of Lucas Digne last summer, and signing Luis would definitely give Ernesto Valverde’s options in that area a big boost.

33-year-old Luis has won both La Liga and the Premier League before with Atletico and Chelsea respectively, something that means he already has the knack for winning trophies, something that’ll come in handy should he end up signing for the Blaugrana this summer.