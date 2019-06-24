Liverpool face BIG transfer decision after £45k-a-week star’s heroics last season

Liverpool will reportedly have a decision to make on the future of Divock Origi as Real Betis are keen on signing him this summer.

The Belgian was limited to a bit-part role at Anfield last season, but when called upon, he scored crucial goals, particularly in the latter stages of the club’s Champions League triumph.

With that in mind, he could be regarded as a key figure for Jurgen Klopp moving forward, especially after Daniel Sturridge leaves at the end of the month when his contract expires.

As reported by Estadio Deportivo, Betis are now keen to prise Origi away from the Merseyside giants, and so they have a decision to make as to whether they want to keep him or cash in and reinvest that money back into the squad.

The situation becomes complicated by the fact that Origi’s current contract will expire next summer, and so they have a decision to make as to whether to let him go now and take the money or run the risk of seeing leave on a free in 12 months time.

As a result, they will have to decide either way and losing a player with a habit of scoring crucial goals is surely something that Klopp would rather do without as he will then have to fill the void up front to add more quality depth to his squad to replace Sturridge and Origi.